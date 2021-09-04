Previous
A visitor at Buscot House by jon_lip
Photo 877

A visitor at Buscot House

This was taken on the same afternoon as yesterday's picture. There a number of these vehicles arriving for a club meet of Crossley cars (this one's about 1923 vintage).
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
