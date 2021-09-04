Sign up
Photo 877
A visitor at Buscot House
This was taken on the same afternoon as yesterday's picture. There a number of these vehicles arriving for a club meet of Crossley cars (this one's about 1923 vintage).
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
878
photos
15
followers
11
following
240% complete
871
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
Views
2
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
COOLPIX S5300
Taken
3rd September 2021 3:32pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
