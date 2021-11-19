Previous
Next
Savernake Forest walk by jon_lip
Photo 944

Savernake Forest walk

Went for a walk to Savernake Forest which is an SSSI site (Special Site of Scientific Interest). It is 4500 acres of managed woodland in Wiltshire. Beautiful at this time of year.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise