Photo 952
Pyracantha
These berries are on a pyracantha hedge at the foot of our garden. They are much depleted now as the birds have been and taken most of them for a succulent meal!
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
952
photos
16
followers
13
following
260% complete
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Views
8
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th October 2021 2:32pm
Privacy
Public
