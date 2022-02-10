Previous
Blavatnic has landed! by jon_lip
Blavatnic has landed!

I took a wander around bits of Oxford while waiting for my wife to emerge from the hairdresser. This is the Blavatnic School of Government building. I must say, it looks like something like an alien space-ship has landed on the top!
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
270% complete

Photo Details

