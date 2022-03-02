Previous
A victim of the storm by jon_lip
A victim of the storm

I came across this fallen tree last week. It is right across a footpath and has landed on the perimeter fence of the main Oxford/Swindon high speed railway lines! The trains actually clear the branches by about 6 feet (phew!)
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Jon Lip

