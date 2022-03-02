Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 999
A victim of the storm
I came across this fallen tree last week. It is right across a footpath and has landed on the perimeter fence of the main Oxford/Swindon high speed railway lines! The trains actually clear the branches by about 6 feet (phew!)
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
999
photos
16
followers
12
following
273% complete
View this month »
992
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Challenge
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd February 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close