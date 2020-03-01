Sign up
Photo 1277
What's really normal
My first attempt at tickling my muse awake this morning. An infrared that is just slightly not normal, exactement comme moi.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1643
photos
148
followers
162
following
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
1st March 2020 10:06am
Tags
flower
,
infrared
