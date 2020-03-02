Sign up
Photo 1278
Prime Clouds
Muse still being a 'pill' and we couldn't agree on anything today, again. Yesterday's afternoon hike to Prime lake did kick her into action but apparently it wasn't long lasting.
This is what I started with for my edits on (
https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2020-02-28
). I felt that it was a bit too close to my posting for the 27th and I didn't want to repeat myself so I went to 'editland'.
I will hopefully have no further "issues" with my muse :):)
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1644
photos
148
followers
162
following
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
b&w
clouds
san francisco peaks
