Prime Clouds

Muse still being a 'pill' and we couldn't agree on anything today, again. Yesterday's afternoon hike to Prime lake did kick her into action but apparently it wasn't long lasting.This is what I started with for my edits on ( https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2020-02-28 ). I felt that it was a bit too close to my posting for the 27th and I didn't want to repeat myself so I went to 'editland'.I will hopefully have no further "issues" with my muse :):)