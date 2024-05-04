Previous
May the Forks be with you by joysabin
May the Forks be with you

Today being "Star Wars Day" (may the 4th be with you) I needed to put my own spin on things. I also seem to be on a low key path presently. I am also so very surprised that my calla lilies have lasted this long, about 3 weeks.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Walks

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Fran Balsera ace
Jajajaja. I love the idea. Happy Galaxy war day!
May 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Hah! Love it!
May 4th, 2024  
