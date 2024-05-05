Previous
Next
In progress by joysabin
Photo 2807

In progress

I've been photographing a new art installation at our local Arts Center. It will be a solar powered light work using Chain Mail and projected images reflecting off the Mail.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise