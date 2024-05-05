Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2807
In progress
I've been photographing a new art installation at our local Arts Center. It will be a solar powered light work using Chain Mail and projected images reflecting off the Mail.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3175
photos
146
followers
163
following
769% complete
View this month »
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
4th May 2024 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close