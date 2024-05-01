Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2803
Bits and pieces
Little things I've picked up on various walks
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3169
photos
146
followers
163
following
767% complete
View this month »
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
Taken
1st May 2024 3:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
leaves
,
pine cones
Mags
ace
Beautiful textures in the lacy leaves and cones.
May 2nd, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love the lacy leaves
May 2nd, 2024
Diane
ace
Great still life.
May 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close