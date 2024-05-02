Previous
Crop surprize by joysabin
Crop surprize

I was playing around with edits in the Snapseed app on my iPhone and this happened. I was in the middle of cropping the image and liked this result.
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Wow! So artsy! You could tag it for No Mow May. **hint** =)
May 3rd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
How fun is that!
May 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very artistic! I like it.
May 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A creative image
May 3rd, 2024  
