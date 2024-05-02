Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2804
Crop surprize
I was playing around with edits in the Snapseed app on my iPhone and this happened. I was in the middle of cropping the image and liked this result.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3170
photos
146
followers
163
following
768% complete
View this month »
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
,
crop
,
snapseed
Mags
ace
Wow! So artsy! You could tag it for No Mow May. **hint** =)
May 3rd, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
How fun is that!
May 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very artistic! I like it.
May 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A creative image
May 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close