Thinker by joysabin
Photo 1325

Thinker

This is a digi-neg. I created this by taking converting the jpeg to B&W, enlarging it and finally inverting to make a physical negative which done by printing or making a transparency so that it can be used in a contact printing process.

When I lived back in the Philadelphia area I took a trip to the National Liberty Museum which is close the Independence Hall. My friend was one who suggested to visit there. I was just amazed at the diversity of items to see. This museum isn't all that well known but, if you are there in Philly, I recommend visiting.

I noticed this small work and was entranced by its delicacy and fine details. This is a glass sculpture and is no more than 15 or so inches tall. Unfortunately, I do not know the name of the artist.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
363% complete

