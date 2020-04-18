Thinker

This is a digi-neg. I created this by taking converting the jpeg to B&W, enlarging it and finally inverting to make a physical negative which done by printing or making a transparency so that it can be used in a contact printing process.



When I lived back in the Philadelphia area I took a trip to the National Liberty Museum which is close the Independence Hall. My friend was one who suggested to visit there. I was just amazed at the diversity of items to see. This museum isn't all that well known but, if you are there in Philly, I recommend visiting.



I noticed this small work and was entranced by its delicacy and fine details. This is a glass sculpture and is no more than 15 or so inches tall. Unfortunately, I do not know the name of the artist.