Getting close

My latest loaf of sour dough. I am using what has been called the poor man's dutch oven, 2 standard loaf pans clipped together with metal binder clips. I am also needing to compensate for the higher elevation here by tweaking the amount of yeast and sour dough starter. At first I tried, really tried, to only use the starter but no luck, just flat huge hockey pucks. This is the first loaf that actually looks like a loaf so I think I am getting closer.