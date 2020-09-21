Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1481
Could be okay
I continue my journey of tasting wines that have interesting and unique labels. My husband says that he wouldn't try one named this. Life's an adventure, or nothing.....
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1847
photos
145
followers
160
following
405% complete
View this month »
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
21st September 2020 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
,
52wc-2020-w39
Lesley
ace
I like your optimism. I also like your lighting for this shot. Hope you enjoy the wine 🍷
September 21st, 2020
JackieR
ace
It's blue!! Lovely light and shade
September 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close