Photo 1489
Trying but need more practice
Went south to Sedona and stopped by Oak Creek. I was trying for some water blur and of course my tripod was at home, safely snoozing in the closet.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
1855
photos
147
followers
161
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
29th September 2020 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
marlboromaam
ace
A lovely scene and a great black and white! I'm not so big on water blur anyhow. =)
September 30th, 2020
