Trying but need more practice by joysabin
Photo 1489

Trying but need more practice

Went south to Sedona and stopped by Oak Creek. I was trying for some water blur and of course my tripod was at home, safely snoozing in the closet.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
marlboromaam ace
A lovely scene and a great black and white! I'm not so big on water blur anyhow. =)
September 30th, 2020  
