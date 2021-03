Okay there is some green in this so it sorta fits with the rainbow green day. As for the rest of this, I was trying to create an image for the Song Title challenge- Green Onions by Booker T & The M.G.'s ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bpS-cOBK6Q ) A favorite of mine for a very long time.I've had this idea swimming around in my head for a while and I need it to be released so here it is, mess that it is....