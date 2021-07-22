Sign up
Photo 1784
2nd Moonshot
It is looking more and more like the weather will be putting a damper on my full moon shot this month. Sedona's forecast is for 80% of scattered thunderstorms on Friday.
This is Bell Rock with Courthouse Butte hiding behind the bushes on the left.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
@joysabin
Year 6
Tags
b&w
,
sedona
,
ir
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot and processing! There's always another time. =)
July 22nd, 2021
