2nd Moonshot by joysabin
Photo 1784

2nd Moonshot

It is looking more and more like the weather will be putting a damper on my full moon shot this month. Sedona's forecast is for 80% of scattered thunderstorms on Friday.

This is Bell Rock with Courthouse Butte hiding behind the bushes on the left.
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
488% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shot and processing! There's always another time. =)
July 22nd, 2021  
