I suppose why not?

On my way back home to Flag from Sedona, I decided to stop at one of the picnic areas along 89A. I also walked up the hill from the picnic area. I've always been intrigued what was up this road. It is a most special inn ( https://enjoyorchardcanyon.com/history/ ). Had I ever taken the time to explore before I would have made sure to stay there. Anyhow, on my way back down the road, I spotted this fun sign.
Now, I am not a fan of snakes in the least but they have the right to be respected and cared for too. The road up to the inn does pass over Oak Creek and at times the creek does flow over the road which could make the spotting of these reptiles a bit more common at certain times of the year. Thankfully, this time I saw no snakes to watch out or brake for.