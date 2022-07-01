Sign up
Photo 2131
Soft Boom of Colors
No more fisheye but still a lensbaby. This is taken with a lensbaby L-M 20 which fits to my old iPhone 6.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2497
photos
158
followers
170
following
583% complete
View this month »
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
1st July 2022 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
lensbaby
,
soft focus
Mags
ace
Very cool effect! I got an attachment for my LG but I can't get a thing out of it. This works very well.
July 2nd, 2022
