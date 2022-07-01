Previous
Soft Boom of Colors by joysabin
Photo 2131

Soft Boom of Colors

No more fisheye but still a lensbaby. This is taken with a lensbaby L-M 20 which fits to my old iPhone 6.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Very cool effect! I got an attachment for my LG but I can't get a thing out of it. This works very well.
July 2nd, 2022  
