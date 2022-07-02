Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2132
Apple
My apples are growing well. This is also for the current BW challenge with a Don Worth 'flavor' (
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46712/black-and-white-72-don-worth)
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2498
photos
158
followers
170
following
584% complete
View this month »
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
2nd July 2022 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
apple
,
bw-72
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close