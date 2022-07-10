Previous
Next
Cherry Blur by joysabin
Photo 2140

Cherry Blur

My cherry tree (Royal Ann or Rainer -not sure which it is) has about 2 dozen cherries and of course they are all mostly out of reach.
This is a lensbaby sweet 35 IR image that hasn't been channel mixed or turned B&W. I sorta figured out that my Lensbaby Spark (which is about 18 years old) wasn't designed to really give a sharp sweet spot of focus like the newer version. Not really a problem since I believe that there will always a need for it sometime. I pulled out my sweet 35 and found a sweet area of focus. Mu journey of blur continues.....
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise