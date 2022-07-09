Sign up
Photo 2139
Thorns never go away
We've pruned these blackberry vines at least twice this season but they are very persistent.
Still open to both negative and positive comments as I am learning how to work with blur and this lensbaby spark lens. It is a totally manual lens and unpredictable at best.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
thorns
lensbaby spark
blackberry vine
Mags
ace
A little foreboding and mysterious! Can't help you with your lensbaby, but I'm sure someone here will. =)
July 9th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, I appreciate your comment, I am playing around with how much blur to have to tell a story.
July 9th, 2022
