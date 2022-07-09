Previous
Thorns never go away by joysabin
Photo 2139

Thorns never go away

We've pruned these blackberry vines at least twice this season but they are very persistent.

Still open to both negative and positive comments as I am learning how to work with blur and this lensbaby spark lens. It is a totally manual lens and unpredictable at best.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Mags ace
A little foreboding and mysterious! Can't help you with your lensbaby, but I'm sure someone here will. =)
July 9th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
@marlboromaam Thank you, I appreciate your comment, I am playing around with how much blur to have to tell a story.
July 9th, 2022  
