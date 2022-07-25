Sign up
Photo 2155
Well deserved rest
My Valentines orchid is ready to rest. 5+ months of blooms, just so magical.
25th July 2022
@joysabin
ace
@joysabin
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
24th July 2022 9:53pm
Tags
b&w
orchids
