Last abstract by joysabin
Photo 2192

Last abstract

While rebounding I noticed an abstract for my final August abstract and year 7 image. Of course I stopped bouncing and grabbed my camera/phone before the sun moved.

Tomorrow starts year 8 on 365. I continue to be so glad and grateful that I found this site. This community of photographers is so wonderfully supportive and I have learned so much.

May all have a blessed and fabulous day.
Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Love the shadows!
August 31st, 2022  
