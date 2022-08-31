Sign up
Photo 2192
Last abstract
While rebounding I noticed an abstract for my final August abstract and year 7 image. Of course I stopped bouncing and grabbed my camera/phone before the sun moved.
Tomorrow starts year 8 on 365. I continue to be so glad and grateful that I found this site. This community of photographers is so wonderfully supportive and I have learned so much.
May all have a blessed and fabulous day.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Album
365
Taken
31st August 2022 11:32am
Tags
365 project.org
,
abstractaug2022
Mags
ace
Love the shadows!
August 31st, 2022
