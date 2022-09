We inherited this when we bought our house last year. It is about 2 feet by 2 feet, locked and in very poor condition. It was originally used as a easy way to get firewood into the the house.We have begun the process of removing the wood stove (the same stove that the Chimney Swift flew into in May of this year - https://365project.org/joysabin/365/2022-05-12). This little door is going to be removed and the wall patched in the near future.