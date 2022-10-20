Previous
Still

We are experiencing a warm dry October. I believe rain and umbrellas are going to be broken out soon. I hope that the rain washes the smoke from the air but most of all I hope that it gives aide to our brave and dedicated fire fighters.
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
LManning (Laura) ace
This is positively dreamy.
October 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely.
October 21st, 2022  
