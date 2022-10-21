Previous
The Oracle of the Columbia by joysabin
The Oracle of the Columbia

Edits to the rescue. This started out as an abominable shot from the cell phone as we drove along the Columbia river gorge last weekend. Never underestimate the power of an edit :-)
ace
@joysabin
Year 7
Milanie ace
Really a neat job with the edit!
October 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Fantastic!
October 22nd, 2022  
Granagringa ace
holy multonomah!
October 22nd, 2022  
