Red Maple Tunnel by joysabin
Photo 2990

Red Maple Tunnel

ICM no 4. Further down the street from my last post. Also, taken with slow shutter app on my iPhone.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Cool series, dizzying effects!
November 6th, 2024  
