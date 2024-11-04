Sign up
Photo 2990
Red Maple Tunnel
ICM no 4. Further down the street from my last post. Also, taken with slow shutter app on my iPhone.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
red maple
icm
slow shutter app
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Cool series, dizzying effects!
November 6th, 2024
