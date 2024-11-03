Previous
Next
Spin walk by joysabin
Photo 2989

Spin walk

ICM no 3. I was walking around looking at the colors. This is taken with 'slow shutter' app on my iPhone, about 1/2 second exposure with a twist.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise