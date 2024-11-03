Sign up
Photo 2989
Spin walk
ICM no 3. I was walking around looking at the colors. This is taken with 'slow shutter' app on my iPhone, about 1/2 second exposure with a twist.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3357
photos
141
followers
154
following
819% complete
View this month »
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th November 2024 3:27pm
Tags
fall
,
icm
,
slow shutter app
