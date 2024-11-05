Sign up
Photo 2991
Drops in the midst
In the center of a plie of leaves after a shower
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th November 2024 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
drops
,
fall
Annie D
ace
lovely tones and detail
November 6th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What Annie said. Lovely!
November 6th, 2024
