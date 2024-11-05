Previous
Drops in the midst by joysabin
Photo 2991

In the center of a plie of leaves after a shower
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Annie D ace
lovely tones and detail
November 6th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What Annie said. Lovely!
November 6th, 2024  
