Pauls Pics by joysabin
Pauls Pics

My better half and I saw the Paul McCartney pictures from 1963-64 which he took during the madness that ensued when The Beatles first came to the USA. I was just a child then but to see the images was thought provoking for sure.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Very cool
November 8th, 2024  
