Photo 2992
Pauls Pics
My better half and I saw the Paul McCartney pictures from 1963-64 which he took during the madness that ensued when The Beatles first came to the USA. I was just a child then but to see the images was thought provoking for sure.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
the beatles
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
November 8th, 2024
