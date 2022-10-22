Sign up
Photo 2244
Cruz'in into the farmers market
Went in search of purple broccoli at the market this morning. We were too late as it is apparently a rather popular item. Ah well, I just have standard broccoli rabe.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
365
NIKON D810
22nd October 2022 9:13am
bike
farmers market
