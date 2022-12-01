Previous
Sun,Snow Rain by joysabin
Photo 2284

Sun,Snow Rain

We had varied types of weather today. I stopped mopping the floor when the sun came out, grabbed my IR camera and walked down the hill. I did stay inside when it started snowing but it didn't last long nor did it stick. :-)
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Corinne C ace
Fabulous composition with a beautiful, dramatic light
December 2nd, 2022  
