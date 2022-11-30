Sign up
Photo 2283
Reflection
An entry for the latest B&W challenge "noir"
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
2
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2649
photos
148
followers
161
following
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
30th November 2022 3:08pm
Tags
bw-76
Mags
ace
Well done!
December 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Nice for the challenge.
December 1st, 2022
