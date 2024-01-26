Sign up
Previous
Photo 2707
Broken
Broke my vase as I was setting up my shot. Its not expensive so no tears.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
4
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3073
photos
144
followers
160
following
741% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
26th January 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
daily
,
vase
,
52wc-2024-w4
Yao RL
ace
last service, mind your fingers.
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oops. Hope you don't cut yourself
January 27th, 2024
Diane
ace
Glad it wasn't expensive as it makes a great shot.
January 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Pity about the vase but it did give you a wonderful photo op. Lovely composition and lighting.
January 27th, 2024
