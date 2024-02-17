Sign up
Previous
Photo 2729
Artist Challenge
My poor attempt at Neil Driver's style.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
2
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3095
photos
143
followers
160
following
747% complete
View this month »
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
11th February 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
ac-neildriver
,
ir-faux color
Diana
ace
I do love the layers and that wonderful sky!
February 18th, 2024
Wylie
ace
lovely picture, great stories in those clouds.
February 18th, 2024
