Typical Day by joysabin
Typical Day

A rain shot taken last month since today's rain didn't start until this evening. I play around with Affinity Photos split tone adjustments and blend modes after turning it B&W.

Looking forward to B&W negative space.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
747% complete

Shutterbug ace
I love the split tone and the glow in this image. It’s beautiful.
February 19th, 2024  
