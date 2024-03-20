Sign up
Previous
Photo 2761
Gurrrrr
A inconsiderate person started to carve this piece of driftwood.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2761
Tags
driftwood
,
textures
,
initials
Mags
ace
What a shame! Sure has some great curved lines and texture.
March 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Why do people feel the need to deface things? So frustrating.
March 21st, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Argh
March 21st, 2024
