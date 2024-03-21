Sign up
Previous
Photo 2762
Walking into a dream
I am going to try and learn more about blur. Find its limitations both in camera and with post edits.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3128
photos
145
followers
162
following
756% complete
View this month »
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
22nd March 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blur
,
gate
Mags
ace
Very nice! I've been doing the vertical motion blur with On1, but nothing as lovely as this.
March 21st, 2024
