Previous
Next
Floating Leaves by joysfocus
12 / 365

Floating Leaves

12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
So beautiful! I love the contrast between the blues and oranges. I wish I had a tablecloth or shirt that looked like your photo! Quite whimsical!
January 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition and colors
January 15th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Striking colour contrast.
January 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise