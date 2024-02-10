Previous
Happy Valentines Day by joysfocus
35 / 365

Happy Valentines Day

For the composite-62 challenge. Images courtesy of my cats, Miss Shelby and Mr. Tilly, JulieMead Overlays, Rose Pixel Studio, and Strudelsshopco at Etsy.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Corinne C ace
Fun and cute!
February 10th, 2024  
