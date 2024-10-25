Previous
The Cutest Pumpkin Of All by joysfocus
203 / 365

The Cutest Pumpkin Of All

A day at the pumpkin patch with my great nephew❤️
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Joy's Focus

2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Mary Siegle ace
Instant FAV — Uber-cute!
October 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
such a fabulous capture of that lovely decoration, I have to agree with you ;-)
October 26th, 2024  
