Previous
Next
B-36 Peacemaker by joysfocus
199 / 365

B-36 Peacemaker

"Six turning and four burning" was the expression by the crew for this beast. It had 6 turning engines and 4 jet engines. They were used by the US Air Force from 1949 to 1959.
It became a long-range nuclear bomber to oppose the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
I was too young at the time to realize it was carrying a Thermonuclear bomb. Scary. I took this photo at the USAF Museum at Castle Air Force Base located in Atwater, CA. last weekend. The active base closed in l995. I lived in the next town over from Atwater when I was very young, and I remember the rumble and roar as the B-52's constantly flew over our house every day. They were just a little smaller than this one. Quite exciting to see.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Strange that it is called peacemaker, great processing.

While we on holiday in Guam in 1972 the B52's used to start from there to go and bomb Vietnam. Such a horrific noise and a sad capital in history.
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise