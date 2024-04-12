Previous
Next
Springtime by joysfocus
82 / 365

Springtime

12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Oh that's a beauty! (did you see my email?...all's better...)
April 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful detail and dof.
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise