Mule Deer Fawn by joysfocus
Mule Deer Fawn

The Mom had twin fawns. I was only able to capture this one as I was hiking on a trail.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Islandgirl ace
Adorable!
August 8th, 2024  
