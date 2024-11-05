Previous
Battered Pier by joysfocus
209 / 365

Battered Pier

Resurrected from the archives.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A dramatic perspective on this pier. I like the colors.
November 6th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Very well done!
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise