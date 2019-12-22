Previous
Next
Ornament by joysfocus
Photo 1300

Ornament

One of my favorite ornaments!
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely. It looks Victorian in design.
December 22nd, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
It sure is a beauty, love the colour and design. Fav
December 22nd, 2019  
Taffy ace
Very special!
December 22nd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise