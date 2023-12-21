Sign up
Previous
Photo 1877
Morning Sun Beams
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
3
2
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2436
photos
112
followers
60
following
514% complete
View this month »
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 10 2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Pretty and idyllic looking.
December 22nd, 2023
Louise & Ken
Exquisite! You have a way of making magic!
December 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Terrific image and colors
December 22nd, 2023
