Mom and Great Grandbaby Wyatt by joysfocus
Mom and Great Grandbaby Wyatt

This is my Mom on her 92nd birthday which was yesterday (Sunday in California) She is holding her first great grand baby. Which makes him my grand nephew. Wow! We had family and friends over and a good time was had by all!
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
Joy's Focus
Photo Details

Diana Ludwigs ace
Your Mom looks fabulous, such a lovely setting too.
December 31st, 2019  
bkb in the city
A lovely portrait
December 31st, 2019  
