Photo 1303
Mom and Great Grandbaby Wyatt
This is my Mom on her 92nd birthday which was yesterday (Sunday in California) She is holding her first great grand baby. Which makes him my grand nephew. Wow! We had family and friends over and a good time was had by all!
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
2
0
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
1858
photos
132
followers
59
following
357% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 6 2019
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2019 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Your Mom looks fabulous, such a lovely setting too.
December 31st, 2019
bkb in the city
A lovely portrait
December 31st, 2019
