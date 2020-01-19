Sign up
Photo 1322
She's Near-Sighted
I was trying to use the computer while watching the 49er's game.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
1876
photos
133
followers
60
following
*lynn
ace
Ha, fun capture of the kitty!
January 20th, 2020
Rick
ace
Well, hope you're not a Greenbay fan. :-( Cute capture of kitty.
January 20th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Congrats to the 49ers! Fun photo of your kitty!
January 20th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
@rickster549
49ers all the way!
January 20th, 2020
